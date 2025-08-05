Microbot Medical Secures Grant for Robotic System Development

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Microbot Medical ( (MBOT) ) has provided an announcement.

Between July 29 and August 1, 2025, Microbot Medical Inc. issued 4,344,286 shares of its common stock through the exercise of Series G preferred investment options, raising approximately $7.6 million. On August 5, 2025, the company announced it received a non-dilutive grant of NIS 2.15 million from the Israel Innovation Authority to enhance its operational capabilities, particularly in preparation for the commercialization of its LIBERTY® Endovascular Robotic System, pending FDA marketing clearance. This grant underscores the company’s market potential and competitive advantages, strengthening its financial position and operational readiness.

The most recent analyst rating on (MBOT) stock is a Buy with a $9.00 price target.

More about Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc. is a pre-commercial stage medical technology company focused on redefining endovascular robotics. It has developed the world’s first single-use, fully disposable endovascular robotic system, aiming to improve the quality of care for patients and providers globally.

Average Trading Volume: 1,734,714

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $92.76M

