Microbot Medical Joins Russell Microcap Index

Microbot Medical ( (MBOT) ) has issued an update.

On June 30, 2025, Microbot Medical Inc. announced its inclusion in the Russell Microcap® Index, effective immediately. This milestone reflects the company’s strong execution and momentum, particularly as it prepares for the anticipated Q3 launch of its LIBERTY Endovascular Robotic System, pending FDA clearance. The inclusion enhances Microbot Medical’s visibility at a crucial time, potentially impacting its operational and commercial strategies positively.

More about Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc. is a pre-commercial stage medical technology company focused on redefining endovascular robotics. It has developed the world’s first single-use, fully disposable endovascular robotic system, aiming to improve the quality of care for patients and providers globally.

Average Trading Volume: 2,606,517

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $90.94M

