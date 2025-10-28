Microba Life Sciences Achieves Strong Growth in Core Testing Products

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Microba Life Sciences Limited ( (AU:MAP) ) has provided an update.

Microba Life Sciences Limited reported significant growth in its core testing products for Q1 FY26, with a 145% increase in test volumes compared to the previous corresponding period. The company is on track to meet its regional break-even guidance by the end of FY26, driven by strong sales growth in Australia and the UK. The strategic shift to focus on high-margin growth products has resulted in a 42% revenue increase, excluding legacy products, and a 26% reduction in operating expenditure. Microba’s transition to core growth products is expected to enhance profitability and operational efficiency, supported by a recent capital raise and ongoing cost management initiatives.

More about Microba Life Sciences Limited

Microba Life Sciences Limited is a leader in microbiome diagnostics and therapeutics. The company focuses on developing and selling advanced testing products, primarily MetaXplore and MetaPanel, targeting healthcare professionals and clinics in Australia and the United Kingdom.

Average Trading Volume: 527,858

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$49.93M

