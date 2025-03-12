Micro-X Ltd. Concludes Retail Entitlement Offer to Bolster Market Position

An update from Micro-X Ltd. ( (AU:MX1) ) is now available.

Micro-X Ltd. has announced the closing of its Retail Entitlement Offer on 14 March 2025, allowing eligible shareholders to apply for new shares at a price of A$0.07 each. This offer, which includes a ‘top-up’ facility for additional shares, aims to strengthen the company’s financial position and support its ongoing projects in health and security markets. The outcome of this offer could significantly impact Micro-X’s operations and market positioning, providing capital for further development of their innovative x-ray products and expansion into new applications.

Micro-X Limited is an Australian hi-tech company listed on the ASX, specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative products for global health and security markets. Utilizing proprietary cold cathode, carbon nanotube emitter technology, Micro-X creates x-ray products that are smaller, lighter, and more power-efficient, enhancing mobility and usability. The company operates a fully integrated design and production facility in Adelaide, Australia, and is expanding its US business with a team in Seattle. Their product portfolio includes mobile digital radiology products for healthcare, military, and veterinary applications, and they are involved in projects with the US Department of Homeland Security and ARPA-H.

