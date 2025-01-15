Micro-X Ltd Appoints New Chair to Drive Future Growth

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Micro-X Ltd announced the appointment of Patrick O’Brien as Chair, succeeding David Knox who is retiring to spend more time in Scotland. O’Brien, who previously served as Chair, will focus on maintaining commercial focus and shareholder value while seeking a long-term Chair to harness the company’s potential. This leadership change is expected to provide continuity and drive the company’s strategic goals in the health and security markets. Micro-X continues to enhance its industry position with a diversified product line and ongoing projects, including a contract with the US Department of Homeland Security and development of a brain CT imager.

Micro-X Limited is an Australian hi-tech company listed on the ASX, specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative x-ray products for global health and security markets. Utilizing proprietary cold cathode, carbon nanotube emitter technology, Micro-X’s products are designed to be smaller, lighter, and more energy-efficient. The company operates a fully integrated design and production facility in Adelaide, Australia, and has an expanding team in Seattle to grow its US business. Its product portfolio includes mobile digital radiology products, the Argus X-ray Camera for security and defense, and development of a miniature brain CT imager for stroke diagnosis.

