Micro-X Director Increases Equity Stake

Micro-X Limited has announced that Director David Knox has increased his stake in the company by acquiring 269,610 additional Ordinary Shares, valued at $31,391. The acquisition was conducted under the terms approved at the 2023 Annual General Meeting and resulted in Knox holding a total of 1,468,211 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares, alongside existing performance rights and options. No transactions occurred during a closed period requiring prior written clearance.

