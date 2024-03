Mattel (MAT) has issued an announcement.

Michael Dolan, who has played a significant role at Mattel, Inc. since 2004, serving as the Independent Lead Director, Chair of the Executive Committee, and a member of the Governance and Social Responsibility Committee, has decided not to seek re-election at the upcoming 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. He will continue his director duties until the meeting.

