Michael Balfour Appointed Chair of Smithson Investment Trust

Standard Life Investments Property Income ( (GB:API) ) has shared an update.
abrdn Property Income Trust Limited, a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey, has announced a new directorship appointment. Michael Balfour, a Director on the company’s board, will become the Chair of Smithson Investment Trust plc on January 28, 2025. This appointment signifies a strategic leadership expansion for Balfour and may influence the company’s governance and future investment strategies.
More about Standard Life Investments Property Income
YTD Price Performance: -2.90%
Average Trading Volume: 3,010,526
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell
Current Market Cap: £25.54M
