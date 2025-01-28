Michael Balfour Appointed Chair of Smithson Investment Trust

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Standard Life Investments Property Income ( (GB:API) ) has shared an update.

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited, a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey, has announced a new directorship appointment. Michael Balfour, a Director on the company’s board, will become the Chair of Smithson Investment Trust plc on January 28, 2025. This appointment signifies a strategic leadership expansion for Balfour and may influence the company’s governance and future investment strategies.

Standard Life Investments Property Income

YTD Price Performance: -2.90%

Average Trading Volume: 3,010,526

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £25.54M

