M&G Credit Trust Highlights Strong H1 2024 Performance

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Plc reported a solid first half of 2024, with a NAV total return of 4.59%, closely aligning with its benchmark and outperforming various fixed income indices. The company’s strategy of interest rate hedging contributed to this performance, while share price saw periods of trading at a premium and successful share issuances from treasury. Dividend payments remained consistent with an annual rate of SONIA plus 4%, and the portfolio’s investment in private assets stood at 55%, with a healthy outlook for future investment opportunities.

