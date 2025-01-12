MFS Investment Management Changes Shareholding in Rural Funds Group

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

The latest update is out from Rural Funds Group ( (AU:RFF) ).

MFS Investment Management has notified the Australian Securities Exchange that it has ceased to be a substantial holder in Rural Funds Group, on behalf of Sun Life Financial, Inc. This change in holding may impact Rural Funds Group’s shareholder composition but does not provide further details on potential operational or strategic implications.

YTD Price Performance: -4.55%

Average Trading Volume: 5,177

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $410.6M

