M&FI Chairman Announces Sutter Resignation

Mark Brown, the Non-Executive Director Chairman of Mineral & Financial Investments Ltd., has informed the company of his resignation from his director position at Sutter Gold Mining Inc., which recently entered receivership. The announcement is compliant with AIM Rule 17 and the disclosure requirements for inside information as per market abuse regulations. This information is now publicly available following its release.

