MFF Capital Investments Reports Weekly NTA Increase

MFF Capital Investments Ltd. ( (AU:MFF) ) has issued an announcement.

MFF Capital Investments Ltd. reported its weekly net tangible assets (NTA) per share as of August 1, 2025, showing a slight increase from the previous month. The pre-tax NTA per share was $5.018, while the post-tax NTA was $4.161. The company also noted that net cash represented approximately 11.4% of its investment assets. This update reflects MFF’s ongoing financial health and strategic management of its investment portfolio, which may positively impact investor confidence and the company’s market positioning.

More about MFF Capital Investments Ltd.

MFF Capital Investments Ltd. operates in the financial investment industry, focusing on managing a diversified portfolio of global investments. The company primarily provides investment management services, aiming to deliver superior returns to its shareholders through strategic asset allocation and risk management.

Average Trading Volume: 267,316

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.66B

