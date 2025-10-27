MFF Capital Investments Reports Increased Weekly NTA

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MFF Capital Investments Ltd. ( (AU:MFF) ) has shared an announcement.

MFF Capital Investments Ltd. reported an increase in its weekly net tangible assets (NTA) per share to $5.326 pre-tax as of October 24, 2025, up from $4.999 in June 2025. The company’s net cash, as a percentage of investment assets, stood at approximately 10.3%, indicating a strong liquidity position. This financial update reflects MFF’s ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value through effective asset management.

MFF Capital Investments Ltd. operates in the financial investment industry, focusing on managing a diversified portfolio of global equities. The company aims to deliver long-term capital growth for its shareholders.

