MFF Capital Investments Announces Director’s Increased Stake in Managed Funds

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

MFF Capital Investments Ltd. ( (AU:MFF) ) just unveiled an announcement.

MFF Capital Investments Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Sally Annabelle Chaplain acquiring additional units in two of the company’s managed funds through distribution reinvestment plans. This change reflects an increase in indirect interest, indicating confidence in the company’s investment strategies and potentially impacting stakeholder perceptions positively.

More about MFF Capital Investments Ltd.

MFF Capital Investments Ltd. is an investment company that owns 100% of Montaka Global Investments, which manages funds such as the Montaka Global Fund – Active ETF and the Montaka Global Extension Fund – Complex ETF. The company is focused on investment management and operates within the financial services industry.

Average Trading Volume: 264,139

Current Market Cap: A$2.61B

Learn more about MFF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue