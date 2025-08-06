MFA Financial Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

MFA Financial, Inc. announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, reporting a GAAP net income of $22.6 million and distributable earnings of $24.7 million. The company paid a regular cash dividend of $0.36 per common share and achieved a total economic return of 1.5% for the quarter. Despite credit losses on some business purpose loans, MFA grew its investment portfolio to $10.8 billion, acquiring $876 million in residential loans and securities. The company also completed its 18th Non-QM securitization and reported a rise in net interest spread and margin.

The most recent analyst rating on (MFA) stock is a Buy with a $14.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on MFA Financial stock, see the MFA Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MFA is a Neutral.

MFA Financial’s overall score reflects a balanced view of its strengths and weaknesses. The company shows solid valuation and dividend yield, appealing to income investors. However, concerns about operational challenges and fluctuating cash flows limit upside potential. The technical indicators suggest cautious optimism, while the earnings call highlights both growth initiatives and ongoing challenges.

More about MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate assets. Through its subsidiary, Lima One Capital, MFA also originates and services business purpose loans for real estate investors. The company is an internally-managed, publicly-traded real estate investment trust and has distributed $4.9 billion in dividends since its IPO in 1998.

Average Trading Volume: 1,291,080

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $941.3M

