Mexan Limited Appoints New Executive Director and Restructures Board Committees

Mexan ( (HK:0022) ) just unveiled an update.

Mexan Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Chan Tat Ming as an executive director and a member of the Executive Committee, effective July 30, 2025. Mr. Chan brings over 40 years of experience in business management and marketing development, with expertise in trading, manufacturing, and innovation. His appointment is expected to drive high-value business development projects and enhance revenue growth and shareholder value. Additionally, changes in the composition of board committees have been made, with Mr. Chan joining the Executive Committee and Mr. Chao Howard and Ms. Wong Yuen Fan being appointed to the Nomination Committee.

More about Mexan

Average Trading Volume: 8,331,329

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$334.3M

Find detailed analytics on 0022 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

