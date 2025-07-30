Mexan Limited Announces New Board and Committee Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mexan ( (HK:0022) ) has provided an announcement.

Mexan Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and the roles within its four committees, effective from July 30, 2025. The board comprises both executive and independent non-executive directors, with Lun Yiu Kay Edwin serving as the Chairman. The establishment of these committees, including Audit, Remuneration, Nomination, and Executive Committees, is expected to enhance the governance and operational oversight of the company, potentially impacting its strategic direction and stakeholder engagement.

