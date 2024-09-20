Mexan Limited AGM: Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Mexan (HK:0022) has released an update.

Mexan Limited recently announced the successful passage of all resolutions proposed at their annual general meeting held on September 20, 2024. Shareholders overwhelmingly supported the adoption of the financial statements, the re-election of directors, and the re-appointment of BDO Limited as the company’s auditor. Additionally, mandates for the repurchase and issuance of shares were approved, signaling confidence in the company’s governance.

