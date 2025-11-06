Metro Mining Maintains Shipment Targets Despite October Setback

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Metro Mining Limited ( (AU:MMI) ) just unveiled an update.

Metro Mining Limited reported that its Bauxite Hills Operation shipped 735 thousand Wet Metric Tonnes (WMT) of bauxite in October 2025, which is 5.5% lower than the previous month. The year-to-date shipments total 4.84 million WMT, and the company remains on track to meet its guidance of 6.2 to 6.6 million WMT for the calendar year 2025. The operations faced a temporary setback due to a barge loading facility failure, but it was quickly repaired, minimizing impact on output. The announcement underscores Metro Mining’s operational resilience and its strategic positioning in the bauxite industry, despite minor disruptions.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MMI) stock is a Buy with a A$0.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Metro Mining Limited stock, see the AU:MMI Stock Forecast page.

More about Metro Mining Limited

Metro Mining Limited is an independent bauxite producer and explorer, operating the Bauxite Hills Mine on the Weipa bauxite plateau in Queensland, Australia. The company produces high alumina bauxite, which is shipped directly to customers in large ore carriers. Metro Mining is committed to agreements with Traditional Owners and employs a significant percentage of indigenous workers, contributing economically to Cape York and Far North Queensland.

Average Trading Volume: 17,138,265

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$464.4M

See more data about MMI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

