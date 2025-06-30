Metro Mining Director’s Interest Update: Performance Rights Issued

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Metro Mining Limited ( (AU:MMI) ) has shared an update.

Metro Mining Limited announced a change in the interests of its director, Douglas Ritchie, who has acquired 2,600,066 performance rights. These rights were issued in lieu of his superannuation exclusive director’s fees for the period from July 2024 to June 2025, with an estimated value of $140,404. This change reflects the company’s compensation strategy and may impact its financial reporting and stakeholder perceptions.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MMI) stock is a Buy with a A$0.13 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Metro Mining Limited stock, see the AU:MMI Stock Forecast page.

More about Metro Mining Limited

Metro Mining Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on the extraction and production of bauxite. The company is engaged in mining activities and is a key player in the market for bauxite, which is a crucial raw material for aluminum production.

Average Trading Volume: 11,580,190

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$402.5M

See more insights into MMI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue