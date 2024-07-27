Metro Holdings Announces Board Reconstitution

Metro Holdings Ltd (SG:M01) has released an update.

Metro Holdings Limited has undergone a significant reorganization, appointing Mr. Tan Soo Khoon as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors, while Ms. Deborah Lee Siew Yin takes on the role of Lead Independent Director and Chairman of the Nominating Committee. Additionally, new appointments have been made to the Audit and Remuneration Committees, marking a comprehensive refresh of the company’s leadership structure.

