Metrics Master Lowers Investor Fees, Enhances Savings

Metrics Master Income Trust (AU:MXT) has released an update.

Metrics Master Income Trust has announced a reduction in their Investor Equalisation Expense, resulting in a 0.04% annual saving for Members. The total management fees and costs for the Trust are now estimated at 0.57% per annum, excluding certain fees and transaction costs. This change reflects the company’s commitment to providing value to its investors and maintaining competitive management costs.

For further insights into AU:MXT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.