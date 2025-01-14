Metrics Master Income Trust Reports NTA per Share Value

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Metrics Master Income Trust ( (AU:MXT) ) has provided an announcement.

Metrics Master Income Trust has announced an unaudited Net Tangible Asset (NTA) per share value of $2.0063 as of January 13, 2025. This update reflects the trust’s ongoing efforts to deliver consistent income while minimizing capital loss risks and maintaining a diversified loan portfolio, reinforcing its position in the corporate loan market and providing insights into its current financial standing for stakeholders.

More about Metrics Master Income Trust

Metrics Master Income Trust operates within the financial services industry, primarily focusing on providing monthly cash income with low risk of capital loss through the active management of diversified loan portfolios. It participates in Australia’s bank-dominated corporate loan market, aiming to balance target return delivery with capital preservation. The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited, part of the Perpetual group of companies, serves as the responsible entity, offering funds management, financial advisory, and trustee services.

YTD Price Performance: -0.95%

Average Trading Volume: 1,405,685

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

