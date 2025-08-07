Metrics Master Income Trust Reports NTA per Share of $2.0024

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Metrics Master Income Trust ( (AU:MXT) ) is now available.

Metrics Master Income Trust has announced an unaudited Net Tangible Asset Backing (NTA) per share of $2.0024 as of August 6, 2025. The trust aims to deliver monthly cash income and preserve investor capital by actively managing diversified loan portfolios, participating in the corporate loan market, and implementing strategies to balance target returns with capital preservation.

Metrics Master Income Trust operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing monthly cash income, low risk of capital loss, and portfolio diversification through actively managing diversified loan portfolios in Australia’s corporate loan market. The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited, part of the Perpetual group, serves as the responsible entity, with Perpetual offering funds management, financial advisory, and trustee services.

