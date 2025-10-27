Metrics Master Income Trust Announces New Dividend Distribution

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Metrics Master Income Trust ( (AU:MXT) ) has shared an announcement.

Metrics Master Income Trust has announced a new distribution of AUD 0.0127 per unit, with the ex-date set for October 31, 2025, and the payment date scheduled for November 10, 2025. This announcement may impact the company’s stakeholders by providing a consistent income stream, reinforcing its position in the market as a reliable income-generating investment option.

More about Metrics Master Income Trust

Metrics Master Income Trust operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing income-focused investment opportunities through its fully paid ordinary units. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code MXT.

Average Trading Volume: 2,566,927

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

