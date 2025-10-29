Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Announces NTA Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Units ( (AU:MOT) ) is now available.

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust announced an unaudited Net Tangible Asset (NTA) per share of $2.1600 as of October 28, 2025. This update reflects the trust’s ongoing commitment to its investment objectives, aiming to deliver consistent income and capital preservation for its investors. The announcement may impact stakeholders by providing insights into the trust’s financial health and its ability to meet its investment goals.

More about Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Units

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust is managed by The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited, part of the Perpetual group of companies. The trust focuses on providing monthly cash income, preserving investor capital, and managing investment risks with potential upside gains through investments in private credit and other assets such as warrants, options, preference shares, and equity. Perpetual operates in funds management, financial advisory, and trustee services.

Average Trading Volume: 685,943

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Learn more about MOT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue