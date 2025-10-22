Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Announces NTA Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Units ( (AU:MOT) ) has shared an update.

The Metrics Income Opportunities Trust announced an unaudited Net Tangible Asset Backing (NTA) per share of $2.1574 as of October 21, 2025. This announcement reflects the trust’s ongoing commitment to delivering value to its investors by focusing on private credit and other financial instruments, aiming to provide monthly income while preserving capital and managing risks.

More about Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Units

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing monthly cash income, preserving investor capital, and managing investment risks through investments in private credit and other assets such as warrants, options, preference shares, and equity. The trust is managed by The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited, part of the Perpetual group, which offers funds management, financial advisory, and trustee services.

Average Trading Volume: 685,637

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

