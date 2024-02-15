MetLife Announces Diverse Preferred Stock Dividends

Metlife (MET) has released an update.

MetLife, Inc. has announced a series of dividends across various classes of its preferred stock, including semi-annual and quarterly payments. These dividends range from $19.250 to $351.5625 per share, with specific amounts tied to the stock series and liquidation preferences. The payouts reflect fixed, fixed-to-floating, and floating rate dividends, catering to the diverse preferences of MetLife’s investors. The announcement demonstrates MetLife’s commitment to providing consistent returns to its shareholders.

