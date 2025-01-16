METLEN Invests €295.5 Million in Large-Scale Production Line for Critical Materials

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Mytilineos Holdings ( (GB:0KAZ) ) just unveiled an announcement.

METLEN Energy & Metals has announced a €295.5 million investment to develop a large-scale production line for bauxite, alumina, and gallium, aiming to strengthen Europe’s self-sufficiency in critical raw materials. This project, located at the historic ‘Aluminium of Greece’ plant, will enhance production capacities and reduce Europe’s dependence on external suppliers for gallium, a material critical for technology sectors. The investment, aligned with EU’s strategic goals and supported by the European Commission, is expected to boost Greece’s exports and improve its trade balance, with full-scale operations by 2028.

More about Mytilineos Holdings

METLEN Energy & Metals, formerly MYTILINEOS Energy & Metals, is a multinational leader in the metallurgy and energy sectors, focusing on sustainability and circular economy. The company operates the only vertically integrated bauxite, alumina, and primary aluminum production unit in the EU, with extensive operations in energy projects and infrastructure across 40 countries.

YTD Price Performance: -0.31%

Average Trading Volume: 1,403

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €4.47B

