Methanex Expands with $2.05 Billion Acquisition

Methanex (TSE:MX) has released an update.

Methanex Corporation has announced a significant expansion by acquiring OCI N.V.’s international methanol business for $2.05 billion, to be paid in cash and stock. The deal includes key production facilities in Texas and the Netherlands, with expected closure in the first half of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and shareholder consent. The acquisition is backed by a fully committed debt financing package from the Royal Bank of Canada.

