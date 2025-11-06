Meteoric Resources NL Updates on Caldeira Rare Earths Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Meteoric Resources NL ( (AU:MEI) ) has issued an announcement.

Meteoric Resources NL has announced updates on its Caldeira Project, a globally strategic and long-life rare earths project with significant growth potential. The company confirms that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the mineral resource estimates continue to apply and have not materially changed, indicating stability in their exploration results and project forecasts.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MEI) stock is a Buy with a A$0.35 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Meteoric Resources NL stock, see the AU:MEI Stock Forecast page.

Meteoric Resources NL operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in rare earth projects, which are critical for various high-tech applications and have significant growth potential.

Average Trading Volume: 11,387,610

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$515M

