Metech International Faces Potential Board Reshuffle

Metech International Limited (SG:V3M) has released an update.

Metech International Limited has received a requisition notice from shareholders holding over 10% of the company’s shares, demanding an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to potentially remove Mr. Ng Cheng Huat from his position as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director. The Board is currently consulting legal advice on the matter and will update shareholders on significant developments. Shareholders are urged to be cautious with their investments and seek professional advice before trading company shares.

