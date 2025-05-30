Metavista3D Announces Delay in Financial Filings Amid Management Cease Trade Order

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

MetaVista3D, Inc. ( (TSE:DDD) ) has issued an update.

Metavista3D Inc. has announced a delay in the filing of its financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, due to reasons previously disclosed. The company is actively working with its audit team to complete these filings by June 30, 2025, and expects to file its interim financial statements shortly thereafter. During this period, a management cease trade order is in effect, preventing the CEO and CFO from trading shares, although the general public can continue trading. Metavista3D will continue to provide bi-weekly updates until the filings are completed.

More about MetaVista3D, Inc.

Metavista3D Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary psHolix AG, is developing AI-driven, pseudo-holographic display technologies aimed at enabling glasses-free 3D visualization of spatial content. The company holds a portfolio of over 20 patents related to this technology and its shares are publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange in Canada and the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt.

Average Trading Volume: 49,296

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

See more data about DDD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.