Metavisio’s Year of Growth and Innovation

Metavisio SA (FR:ALTHO) has released an update.

Metavisio (THOMSON Computing) has reported a year of exceptional growth, doubling its equity and expanding its international footprint with successful ventures in India and China. The company has also made strides in innovation with groundbreaking products like dual-screen notebooks and secure Web3 laptops. Looking forward, Metavisio plans to continue its growth trajectory by investing in research and development and strengthening strategic partnerships.

