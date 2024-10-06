Metavisio SA Reports Quadrupled Revenue and Growth Prospects

Metavisio SA (FR:ALTHO) has released an update.

Metavisio SA, a French laptop manufacturer, has reported a significant revenue increase, achieving 27.1 million euros by September 30, 2024, which is 4.5 times the revenue of the same period in 2023, driven by successful expansion in India, China, and Europe, and the development of innovative software solutions. The company has seen a strong international sales boost and is set to unveil new software at the Gitex trade show to further diversify its offerings and increase profit margins. Metavisio’s effective market strategy and competitive pricing have positioned it as an attractive investment opportunity, with promising growth prospects in the tech sector.

