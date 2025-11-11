MetaVia Inc. Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Neurobo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( (MTVA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Neurobo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

MetaVia Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for cardiometabolic diseases, including obesity and Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH). In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, MetaVia highlighted significant progress in its clinical trials, particularly for its DA-1726 and vanoglipel (DA-1241) treatments. The company dosed the first patient in an extended Phase 1 trial for DA-1726, aiming to explore its potential as a best-in-class obesity treatment. Additionally, vanoglipel showed promising results in reducing liver fat and inflammation in a Phase 2a trial for MASH. Financially, MetaVia reported a net loss of $3.4 million for the third quarter, a decrease from the previous year’s $5.7 million loss, attributed to reduced research and development expenses. With $14.3 million in cash, the company expects to fund operations into 2026. Looking forward, MetaVia aims to continue advancing its clinical programs and anticipates further data releases by the end of 2025, which will guide the next stages of development.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue