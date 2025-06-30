MetaVia Holds Virtual Annual Stockholders Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MetaVia ( (MTVA) ) just unveiled an update.

On June 30, 2025, MetaVia Inc. held its virtual annual meeting of stockholders, where six proposals were voted on, including the election of two Class III directors, ratification of an independent accounting firm, and approval of executive compensation. The stockholders also approved a reverse stock split, issuance of additional shares, and potential adjournment of the meeting to solicit more votes, reflecting strategic decisions aimed at optimizing the company’s capital structure and governance.

The most recent analyst rating on (MTVA) stock is a Buy with a $12.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on MetaVia stock, see the MTVA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MTVA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MTVA is a Underperform.

MetaVia’s overall stock score is heavily impacted by its poor financial performance, characterized by persistent losses and no revenue generation. The technical analysis indicates weak market momentum, and negative valuation metrics highlight the stock’s high-risk profile. Although recent positive trial results provide some potential for future growth, significant strategic changes are necessary for the company to achieve financial stability and investor confidence.

Average Trading Volume: 713,903

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $12.34M

