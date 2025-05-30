MetaVia Faces Nasdaq Delisting Notice for Low Stock Price

Confident Investing Starts Here:

On May 29, 2025, MetaVia Inc. received a notice from Nasdaq indicating that the company’s common stock had been trading below the minimum bid price of $1.00 for 30 consecutive business days, putting it out of compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements. The company has until November 25, 2025, to regain compliance by achieving a closing bid price of at least $1.00 for 10 consecutive business days. If compliance is not regained, MetaVia may qualify for an additional 180-day extension by meeting other listing standards and potentially implementing a reverse stock split. Failure to comply could result in delisting, although the company can appeal such a determination.

Spark’s Take on MTVA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MTVA is a Underperform.

MetaVia’s overall stock score is heavily impacted by its poor financial performance, characterized by persistent losses and no revenue generation. The technical analysis indicates weak market momentum, and negative valuation metrics highlight the stock’s high-risk profile. Although recent positive trial results provide some potential for future growth, significant strategic changes are necessary for the company to achieve financial stability and investor confidence.

More about MetaVia

Average Trading Volume: 675,490

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $14.34M

