MetaVia Extends Phase 1 Trial for Obesity Drug

MetaVia ( (MTVA) ) has shared an announcement.

On August 6, 2025, MetaVia Inc. announced an extension of the 48 mg multiple ascending dose cohort in its Phase 1 clinical trial of DA-1726 for obesity treatment, from 4 to 8 weeks, administering a fifth weekly dose to the first patient. This extension aims to assess early efficacy, patient safety, and tolerability with longer-term exposure, and to explore the non-titrated maximum tolerated dose. Previously reported data showed promising weight loss and safety profiles, suggesting DA-1726 may offer a superior tolerability profile compared to existing GLP-1 therapies. The trial’s top-line data is expected in the fourth quarter of 2025, potentially positioning DA-1726 more strongly against current treatments.

Spark’s Take on MTVA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MTVA is a Underperform.

MetaVia’s overall stock score is heavily impacted by its poor financial performance, characterized by persistent losses and no revenue generation. The technical analysis indicates weak market momentum, and negative valuation metrics highlight the stock’s high-risk profile. Although recent positive trial results provide some potential for future growth, significant strategic changes are necessary for the company to achieve financial stability and investor confidence.

More about MetaVia

MetaVia Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases. The company is currently developing DA-1726 for the treatment of obesity and DA-1241 for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH). DA-1726 is a novel oxyntomodulin (OXM) analogue that functions as a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP1R) and glucagon receptor (GCGR) dual agonist, aimed at superior body weight loss compared to selective GLP1R agonists.

Average Trading Volume: 295,661

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $11.75M

