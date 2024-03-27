Metasphere Spearheads Blockchain Environmental Initiative

Looking Glass Labs Ltd. (TSE:LABZ) has released an update.

Metasphere Labs Inc., previously known as Looking Glass Labs Ltd., has entered into a preliminary agreement with Pure Sky Registry LLC to integrate their carbon credit registry with blockchain, aiming to improve transparency and efficiency in the environmental sustainability sector. The collaboration, which is set to define the future of carbon credit transactions, aligns with the financial industry’s increasing interest in leveraging blockchain for real-world asset management. This initiative reflects a broader trend of fusing traditional finance with digital technology, as seen in major industry players like BlackRock’s recent blockchain endeavors.

