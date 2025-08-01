Metasphere Labs Announces Share Consolidation to Enhance Financing Opportunities

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Looking Glass Labs Ltd. ( (TSE:LABZ) ) has issued an announcement.

Metasphere Labs Inc. has announced a consolidation of its share capital, reducing its issued and outstanding Common Shares by converting every four old shares into one new share, effective August 8, 2025. This move, approved by shareholders, aims to enhance the company’s attractiveness for financing opportunities and facilitate the restructuring and settlement of existing liabilities, pending regulatory filings with the CSE.

More about Looking Glass Labs Ltd.

Metasphere Labs Inc. specializes in integrating blockchain technology into real-world applications, with a focus on environmental sustainability and social impact.

Average Trading Volume: 27,046

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$3M

For detailed information about LABZ stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue