Metarock Group Expands Market Presence

Metarock Group Limited (AU:MYE) has released an update.

Metarock Group Limited has announced an application for the quotation of 2,445,553 ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX under the code MYE, with the issue date being October 14, 2024. This marks a new development for the company as it expands its presence in the financial market. The application follows the cessation of restrictions on securities previously issued under an employee incentive scheme.

For further insights into AU:MYE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.