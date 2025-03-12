Metaplanet Inc. Issues 8th Series of Bonds for Bitcoin Purchase

Metaplanet KK ( (JP:3350) ) has issued an update.

Metaplanet Inc. has announced the issuance of its 8th Series of Ordinary Bonds to EVO FUND, with the funds raised being allocated for the purchase of Bitcoin. The issuance is expected to have minimal impact on the company’s consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending December 2025, with any material changes to be updated promptly.

More about Metaplanet KK

YTD Price Performance: 2.73%

Average Trading Volume: 4,307,019

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen154.9B

