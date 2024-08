Metaplanet KK (JP:3350) has released an update.

Metaplanet Inc. has announced the completion of a significant purchase of Bitcoins, with an investment of 500 million yen to acquire 57.103 Bitcoins at an average price of 8,756,107 yen each. This transaction increases the company’s total Bitcoin holdings to 303.095 Bitcoins, with an overall investment of 2.95 billion yen to date.

