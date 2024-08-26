Metals X Limited Continues Share Buy-Back

Metals X Limited (AU:MLX) has released an update.

Metals X Limited has announced an update on its stock buy-back program, revealing the acquisition of 556,971 ordinary shares on the previous day, adding to the 1,185,004 shares already bought back. The company’s ongoing efforts to repurchase its fully paid ordinary shares are part of an on-market buy-back initiative, as detailed in their most recent announcement to the ASX under code MLX.

