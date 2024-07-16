Metals One PLC Surges Resource Estimates

Metals One PLC (GB:MET1) has released an update.

Metals One PLC has announced a major upgrade to their Finland – Black Schist Project, with the total resources more than doubling to 57.1 million tonnes, primarily of nickel, copper, cobalt, and zinc. This significant increase was achieved through a cost-effective program within a year of the company’s listing, with the potential market value of in-situ metals estimated at $3 billion based on current prices. The company anticipates this expansion to bolster a Preliminary Economic Assessment, marking a pivotal transition to project development.

For further insights into GB:MET1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.