Metals One PLC Invests in Sustainable Mining Technology with Fulcrum Metals

Metals One PLC ( (GB:MET1) ) just unveiled an update.

Metals One PLC has announced a strategic investment of £175,000 in Fulcrum Metals Plc, a company specializing in the recovery of precious metals from mine tailings using cyanide-free extraction technology. This investment aligns with Metals One’s strategy of supporting sustainable mining practices and technological innovation. The collaboration between Metals One and Fulcrum is expected to explore the application of this clean extraction technology beyond Fulcrum’s current projects, potentially enhancing Metals One’s operations and commitment to eco-friendly metal extraction, while offering financial returns and reinforcing its industry positioning.

Metals One PLC is a minerals exploration and development company focused on critical and precious metals projects in low-risk jurisdictions. The company is engaged in the responsible sourcing of raw materials, with exposure to commodities such as gold, uranium, vanadium, copper, nickel, cobalt, zinc, and platinum group metals. Its most advanced project is the Black Schist Project in Finland, and it operates across the USA, Finland, and Norway. Metals One is listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM Market.

