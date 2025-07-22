Metals One PLC Invests in Eco-Friendly Extraction Technology

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Metals One PLC ( (GB:MET1) ) is now available.

Metals One PLC has announced a strategic investment of £175,000 in Fulcrum Metals PLC, a company specializing in the recovery of precious metals from mine tailings using cyanide-free extraction technology. This investment aligns with Metals One’s strategy to support sustainable and innovative mining practices, offering potential financial returns and collaboration opportunities to apply this technology in other regions and metal systems. The investment enhances Metals One’s commitment to eco-friendly metal extraction methods, reinforcing its dedication to the clean energy transition and responsible sourcing in the metals supply chain.

More about Metals One PLC

Metals One PLC is a minerals exploration and development company focusing on critical and precious metals projects in low-risk jurisdictions. The company is driven by the need for responsibly sourced raw materials and benefits from high gold prices. Its commodity exposure includes gold, uranium, vanadium, copper, nickel, cobalt, zinc, and platinum group metals, with projects spanning the USA, Finland, and Norway. Metals One’s shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM Market.

Average Trading Volume: 22,087,780

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Find detailed analytics on MET1 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue