Metals One PLC: Accelerated Development at Chilalo Graphite Project

Metals One PLC ( (GB:MET1) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Metals One PLC announced that Evolution Energy Minerals, in which it holds a 16.9% stake, is accelerating the development of its Chilalo Graphite Project in Tanzania, with first ore production now expected by October 2027. This move positions Chilalo as one of Africa’s most advanced undeveloped natural graphite projects, benefiting from global supply diversification efforts and strong support from the Tanzanian government. The project is also exploring downstream processing opportunities and advancing funding discussions with international banks and sovereign funds.

Metals One PLC is a company focused on the exploration and development of critical and precious metals projects. It aims to address the Western World’s demand for responsibly sourced raw materials, driven by high gold prices. The company is listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM Market under the ticker MET1.

Average Trading Volume: 30,636,135

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £32.84M

