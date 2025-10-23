Metals One Partners with DISA Technologies for Uranium Waste Treatment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Metals One PLC ( (GB:MET1) ) just unveiled an update.

Metals One PLC has signed a binding agreement with DISA Technologies to treat uranium waste dumps at its Colorado Projects, aiming to recover saleable uranium and other critical minerals. This collaboration leverages DISA’s patented High-Pressure Slurry Ablation technology and marks a significant step in the remediation of abandoned uranium mine waste, with DISA being the first company in the U.S. to receive a Service Providers License for this purpose. The agreement positions Metals One to potentially develop its uranium projects within 12-24 months, enhancing its industry positioning and offering potential economic and environmental benefits.

More about Metals One PLC

Metals One PLC is a critical and precious metals exploration and development company focused on projects that meet the Western World’s demand for responsibly sourced raw materials. The company is listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM Market and is involved in projects aimed at recovering critical minerals and precious metals.

Average Trading Volume: 30,636,135

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £32.84M

